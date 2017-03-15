Legal services promotes two

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has promoted Karen Warren and Luz Maria Henriquez. Warren will be the associate director of administration, effective April 3. Henriquez has been named program director for the “School-to-Prison Pipeline” initiative. Warren has held multiple positions at LSEM since 2012, most recently she was the managing attorney for public benefits. In her new ...