Legal services promotes two

By: Staff Report March 15, 2017

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has promoted Karen Warren and Luz Maria Henriquez. Warren will be the associate director of administration, effective April 3. Henriquez has been named program director for the “School-to-Prison Pipeline” initiative. Warren has held multiple positions at LSEM since 2012, most recently she was the managing attorney for public benefits. In her new ...
