Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Sessions encourages cities to revive 1990s crime strategies

Sessions encourages cities to revive 1990s crime strategies

By: Associated Press March 15, 2017

The Justice Department will encourage cities to revive violent crime-fighting strategies of the 1990s that focused on sending certain gun crimes to federal court, where they carry longer sentences in far-away prisons, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday. Sessions continued to push his tough-on-crime agenda to law enforcement officials in Richmond, where one such effort had ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo