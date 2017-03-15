Quantcast
US homebuilder sentiment surges to 12-year high in March

By: Associated Press March 15, 2017

U.S. homebuilders are feeling more optimistic about their sales prospects than they have been since the high-flying days of the housing boom. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Wednesday jumped to 71 this month. That's up six points from 65 in February and the highest reading since June 2005. Readings above 50 ...
