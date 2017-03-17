Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
AP Explains: The doctrine sure to emerge in Gorsuch hearings
When Democrats question Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch at his Senate confirmation hearing next week, they'll probably ask a lot about something called "Chevron deference." For the record, it is not about letting someone ahead of you in line at the gas station. But it is a legal concept Gorsuch has addressed as a judge on ...