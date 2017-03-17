Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Florida gov. takes case from anti-death penalty prosecutor
Florida's governor has rebuked Orlando's top prosecutor and transferred from her authority a case involving the slaying of a police officer after she announced her opposition to the death penalty. Signaling he wants the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton to be prosecuted as a capital case, Republican Gov. Rick Scott transferred the first-degree murder ...