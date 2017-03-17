Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Man gets 25 years for shooting 2 cops in Ferguson protest

Man gets 25 years for shooting 2 cops in Ferguson protest

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press March 17, 2017

A man convicted of shooting two police officers during a 2015 protest in the fallout over the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. Jeffrey Williams, 22, was found guilty in December of first-degree assault and other crimes for the shooting on March 12, 2015. Jerryl ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo