Home / Local / Missouri prisons head orders change after harassment claims

Missouri prisons head orders change after harassment claims

By: Associated Press March 17, 2017

The head of Missouri's prison system is implementing a zero-tolerance policy for managers who fail to respond to reports of sexual harassment and other misconduct. New Missouri Corrections Department Director Anne Precythe's Friday announcement follows claims of widespread harassment of prison employees by co-workers and millions of dollars in legal payouts by the state. Precythe says new ...
