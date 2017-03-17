Prosecutor seeks death penalty against woman

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A prosecutor said Thursday he'll seek the death penalty against a suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a disabled man to shift attention away from her in another slaying. St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar's announcement that he'll pursue capital punishment against Pamela Hupp of O'Fallon comes at a time no women are among 26 ...