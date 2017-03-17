Schieber stepping down from the bench

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Jackson County Circuit Judge Robert Schieber has announced plans to retire from the bench, effective May 31. Schieber has served on the court for nearly 17 years, first as a family court commissioner for six years, then as circuit judge for 11 years. He was appointed by Gov. Matt Blunt. In recent years, he has presided over high-profile ...