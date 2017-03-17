Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump’s Muslim rhetoric key issue in travel ban rulings

Trump’s Muslim rhetoric key issue in travel ban rulings

By: Associated Press March 17, 2017

Federal law gives the president broad authority over immigration. Jimmy Carter used it to deny some Iranians entry to the U.S. during the hostage crisis, Ronald Reagan to bar Cubans who didn't already have relatives here and President Barack Obama to keep out North Korean officials. So why does President Donald Trump keep running into legal ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo