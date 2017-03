Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Jerome “Jerry” Brant” has retired as chairman of The Bar Plan Mutual Insurance Co. Kent Hyde has been elected to succeed Brant. Brant has served on The Bar Plan’s board for 20 years and as chairman since 2011. In a statement, Karen McCarthy, president and CEO of The Bar Plan, said he has been an “extraordinary chairman and ...