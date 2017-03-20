Quantcast
Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corruption case

Justices won’t hear Menendez appeal in corruption case

By: Associated Press March 20, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's appeal of his corruption indictment, setting the stage for a federal trial in the fall. The justices let stand a lower court ruling that refused to dismiss charges including conspiracy, bribery and fraud against the Democratic lawmaker. Menendez was indicted in 2015 after ...
