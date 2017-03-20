Quantcast
Paid parental leave for state workers considered in Missouri

By: Associated Press March 20, 2017

Missouri lawmakers are pushing to give all state workers paid parental leave after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed an order that provides the benefit to some executive branch employees so they can bond with a newborn or adopted child. Greitens' order giving up to six weeks of additional paid leave to primary caregivers and three weeks ...
