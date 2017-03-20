Supreme Court seems divided in property rights dispute

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A divided Supreme Court struggled on Monday over a property rights dispute that could make it tougher for state and local governments to limit development in coastal areas. The case involves a family's effort to sell part of its riverfront land in Wisconsin. The family planned to use the money from a vacant lot they own ...