Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Supreme Court seems divided in property rights dispute

Supreme Court seems divided in property rights dispute

By: Associated Press March 20, 2017

A divided Supreme Court struggled on Monday over a property rights dispute that could make it tougher for state and local governments to limit development in coastal areas. The case involves a family's effort to sell part of its riverfront land in Wisconsin. The family planned to use the money from a vacant lot they own ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo