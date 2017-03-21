Appeals court rules skim milk can be called ‘skim milk’

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A small, all-natural dairy isn't being deceptive when it calls its skim milk "skim milk," a federal appeals court has ruled — a victory for a Florida creamery that fought the state's demand to label the product "imitation" because vitamins aren't added to it. The ruling overturns a decision last March when a federal judge sided ...