Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Jailed over locked computer, ex-cop loses again in court

Jailed over locked computer, ex-cop loses again in court

By: Associated Press March 21, 2017

A U.S. appeals court has rejected a fired police sergeant's stance that forcing him to unlock his encrypted computer files in a child porn investigation would violate his constitutional rights. Former Philadelphia officer Francis Rawls has not been charged with a crime, but he has been jailed for 18 months for contempt because he hasn't entered ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo