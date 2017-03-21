Judge, former congressman released from Woodworth case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The final defendants in a civil rights suit brought by a man twice convicted for murder before the charges were dropped in 2014 have been released from the case. On March 10, U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr. granted summary judgment to Kenny Hulshof, former congressman and the prosecutor on Mark Woodworth’s first trial, and 43rd ...