Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Judge, former congressman released from Woodworth case

Judge, former congressman released from Woodworth case

By: Jessica Shumaker March 21, 2017

The final defendants in a civil rights suit brought by a man twice convicted for murder before the charges were dropped in 2014 have been released from the case. On March 10, U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr. granted summary judgment to Kenny Hulshof, former congressman and the prosecutor on Mark Woodworth’s first trial, and 43rd ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo