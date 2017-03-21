Quantcast
LSEM receives grant for economic development program

LSEM receives grant for economic development program

By: Staff Report March 21, 2017

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has received a one-year, $100,000 grant from the St. Louis County Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund to support the Community Economic Development program. The program provides free legal assistance and education for low-income entrepreneurs to start or expand businesses with an emphasis on minority and women entrepreneurs, start-up non-profit organizations, and ...
