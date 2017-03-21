Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / O’Fallon man settles over uninsured driver

O’Fallon man settles over uninsured driver

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 21, 2017

A St. Charles County man injured in a four-car collision in Maryland Heights has settled an uninsured motorist claim with his own insurer for $145,000. James R. Spurlock of O’Fallon suffered several foraminal disc herniations that will ultimately require surgery, said plaintiff’s attorney Joseph A. Ott of Brown & Crouppen in St. Louis. According to a police ...
