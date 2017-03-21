O’Fallon man settles over uninsured driver

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A St. Charles County man injured in a four-car collision in Maryland Heights has settled an uninsured motorist claim with his own insurer for $145,000. James R. Spurlock of O’Fallon suffered several foraminal disc herniations that will ultimately require surgery, said plaintiff’s attorney Joseph A. Ott of Brown & Crouppen in St. Louis. According to a police ...