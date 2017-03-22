Concrete company cleared in Christian County case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Christian County jury has concluded a case centering on excessively wet concrete with a verdict for the defendant contractor. “The main dispute was who added the water,” said Bradley Hansmann of Brown & James. Hansmann represented Isabella Ready Mix Inc., which supplied concrete to Wesley Lock, who Hansmann said was building a single-family home with his ...