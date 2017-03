Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Three new attorneys have joined Dentons tax credits and tax-advantaged investments group and will be based in the St. Louis office. Amelia Lewis and Jennifer Simmons will be partners in the real estate practice and Nick Kappas will be a partner in the tax practice. All three come from Thompson Coburn, where Lewis was the chair ...