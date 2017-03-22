Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Federal judge defers ruling on Missouri abortion rules

Federal judge defers ruling on Missouri abortion rules

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press March 22, 2017

Planned Parenthood pressed a federal judge Tuesday to block abortion-restricting Missouri rules similar to Texas ones struck down last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, while an attorney for Missouri countered that undoing the Missouri regulations could endanger women. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs deferred a ruling until at least next month after hearing arguments ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo