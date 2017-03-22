Federal judge defers ruling on Missouri abortion rules

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Planned Parenthood pressed a federal judge Tuesday to block abortion-restricting Missouri rules similar to Texas ones struck down last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, while an attorney for Missouri countered that undoing the Missouri regulations could endanger women. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs deferred a ruling until at least next month after hearing arguments ...