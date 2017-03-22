Nightclub shooting victims sue gunman’s employer, wife

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A personal injury attorney representing some of the families and survivors of the Orlando nightclub massacre filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the gunman's employer and wife, claiming they were able to stop Omar Mateen before the attack but didn't. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in South Florida on behalf of more than four ...