Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Nightclub shooting victims sue gunman’s employer, wife

Nightclub shooting victims sue gunman’s employer, wife

By: Associated Press March 22, 2017

A personal injury attorney representing some of the families and survivors of the Orlando nightclub massacre filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the gunman's employer and wife, claiming they were able to stop Omar Mateen before the attack but didn't. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in South Florida on behalf of more than four ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo