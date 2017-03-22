Quantcast
Supreme Court wrestles with California police shooting case

By: Jessica Gresko Associated Press March 22, 2017

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stepped in to the national conversation on police practices, wrestling with a California police shooting case where sheriff's deputies shot an innocent couple during their search for a wanted man. The justices heard oral arguments in a 2010 case involving Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. The deputies were searching for a ...
