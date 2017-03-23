Innocence Project announces award recipients

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Midwest Innocence Project has announced the winners of its Justice for the Innocent, Sean O’Brien Freedom and Special Lifetime Achievement Awards. Former employment attorney Michelle T. Johnson will receive the Sean O’Brien Freedom Award with Mike McGraw and Jenna Welch. The award is presented to individuals for exemplary advocacy and work on behalf of the ...