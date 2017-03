Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Buchanan County jury has awarded a man $7.2 million in his suit against a St. Joseph hospital for the death of his wife. On Monday, the jury unanimously found for James K. Sullwold of St. Joseph on his claim of wrongful death against Heartland Regional Medical Center, also known as Mosaic Life Care, finding the ...