Top Senate Democrat to oppose Trump pick for Supreme Court

The top Democrat in the Senate said Thursday he will oppose the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court and encouraged other Democrats to reject President Donald Trump's choice, setting up a showdown with majority Republicans. "I have concluded that I cannot support Neil Gorsuch's nomination," New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said ...