Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Top Senate Democrat to oppose Trump pick for Supreme Court

Top Senate Democrat to oppose Trump pick for Supreme Court

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press March 23, 2017

The top Democrat in the Senate said Thursday he will oppose the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court and encouraged other Democrats to reject President Donald Trump's choice, setting up a showdown with majority Republicans. "I have concluded that I cannot support Neil Gorsuch's nomination," New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo