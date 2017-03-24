Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Two named to Jackson County children’s board

Two named to Jackson County children’s board

By: Staff Report March 24, 2017

Ann Mesle, a retired Jackson County circuit judge, and Marietta Parker, formerly of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, were among nine people named to the board of directors of the Jackson County’s Community Children’s Services Fund. The board will oversee the newly created Children’s Services Fund, which is funded by a ...
