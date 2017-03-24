Black lawmakers call on FBI to help on missing black girls

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Black members of Congress are calling for the Justice Department to help police investigate a large number of missing children in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia logged 501 cases of missing juveniles, many of them black or Latino, in the first three months of this year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, the city's police ...