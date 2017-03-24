Quantcast
Black lawmakers call on FBI to help on missing black girls

Black lawmakers call on FBI to help on missing black girls

By: Associated Press March 24, 2017

Black members of Congress are calling for the Justice Department to help police investigate a large number of missing children in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia logged 501 cases of missing juveniles, many of them black or Latino, in the first three months of this year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, the city's police ...
