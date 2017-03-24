Jefferson County woman settles for $155K after crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 55-year-old Jefferson County woman hospitalized from a rear-end collision with a teen pickup driver has settled a claim with two insurers for a total of $155,000. Margaret Ann Smith of Dittmer was driving her 2007 Pontiac Torrent northbound on Highway B near Butcher Branch Road when the SUV was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado ...