Real estate agent injured in wreck wins $250,000 settlement
An Olathe, Kansas, woman received a $250,000 settlement after sustaining a pelvic fracture and other injuries in a car wreck, according to a settlement release provided by her attorney Laurie Del Percio. Debbie Thomas was a backseat passenger in a Toyota Avalon driven by her husband, John Thomas, when the wreck happened at dusk in August ...