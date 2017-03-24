Real estate agent injured in wreck wins $250,000 settlement

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Olathe, Kansas, woman received a $250,000 settlement after sustaining a pelvic fracture and other injuries in a car wreck, according to a settlement release provided by her attorney Laurie Del Percio. Debbie Thomas was a backseat passenger in a Toyota Avalon driven by her husband, John Thomas, when the wreck happened at dusk in August ...