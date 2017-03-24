Quantcast
Shook elects new partners

By: Staff Report March 24, 2017

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has elected five attorneys to partnership in Kansas City. The new partners are: Sarah E. Lynn Baltzell, Brandon K. Gutshall, Lindsey K. Heinz, Dale M. Johnson II and Devin K. Ross. Baltzell’s practice includes product liability, property damage, employment discrimination, insurance coverage disputes, class action and consumer fraud cases at the trial and ...
