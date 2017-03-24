Shook elects new partners

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has elected five attorneys to partnership in Kansas City. The new partners are: Sarah E. Lynn Baltzell, Brandon K. Gutshall, Lindsey K. Heinz, Dale M. Johnson II and Devin K. Ross. Baltzell’s practice includes product liability, property damage, employment discrimination, insurance coverage disputes, class action and consumer fraud cases at the trial and ...