Ahoy, justices! Floating home case winner back to high court

Four years ago, Fane Lozman won an improbable longshot victory when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with him that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by a Florida city. The justices set a new national legal standard: Not everything that floats is a boat. It was far from certain that the ...