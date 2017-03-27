Confidential settlement reached in debt recovery counterclaim

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A case that resulted in Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s third-largest plaintiff’s verdict of 2015 has reached a confidential settlement. On Monday, the Western District Court of Appeals granted debt buyer Portfolio Recovery Associates’ motion to dismiss its appeal of an $82 million jury verdict for Guadalupe Mejia. Mejia won on a counterclaim for malicious prosecution after Portfolio sued ...