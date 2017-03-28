Former KC trash truck driver wins on disability discrimination claim

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A jury verdict for a former Public Works employee in his disability discrimination suit against Kansas City will significantly drain the city’s legal fund. On March 17, a Jackson County jury awarded James Wilson $132,454 in damages in his disability discrimination suit against the city. The breakdown of the verdict is $44,871 in actual damages and ...