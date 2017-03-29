‘Battle of the experts’ settles for $1.6 million

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A crash case that settled for $1.6 million came down to a “battle of the experts,” said the plaintiff’s attorney, L.G. Copeland. The plaintiff in the case, Angela Hambach, 47, of Columbia, was injured in a collision with a semi-truck in July 2013. Hambach was driving in Madison County, Illinois, when she slowed for a construction zone ...