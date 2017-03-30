Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / ‘Angel of Death’ serial killer dies after attack in prison

‘Angel of Death’ serial killer dies after attack in prison

By: Associated Press March 30, 2017

A serial killer known as the "Angel of Death" after he admitted killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky died Thursday, two days after investigators said he was attacked in prison, Ohio's prisons department said. Donald Harvey, who was serving multiple life sentences, was found beaten in his cell Tuesday afternoon at the state's ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo