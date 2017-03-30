‘Angel of Death’ serial killer dies after attack in prison

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A serial killer known as the "Angel of Death" after he admitted killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky died Thursday, two days after investigators said he was attacked in prison, Ohio's prisons department said. Donald Harvey, who was serving multiple life sentences, was found beaten in his cell Tuesday afternoon at the state's ...