Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / McCaskill warns of political danger on Supreme Court vote

McCaskill warns of political danger on Supreme Court vote

Sen. Claire McCaskill facing a tough re-election is warning her party there is a political risk in voting to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

By: Associated Press March 30, 2017

Sen. Claire McCaskill facing a tough re-election is warning her party there is a political risk in voting to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. The Missouri Democrat, who says she is torn over how to vote, highlighted the dilemma for Democratic senators running next year in states that Trump won. Should they vote for Judge ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo