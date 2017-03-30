Nature groups want role in suit challenging marine monument

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Environmental groups that want to save a marine monument created by former President Barack Obama in the Atlantic Ocean off New England's coast are asking to intervene in a federal lawsuit that challenges its creation. They say the nearly 5,000-square-mile monument area has "extraordinary scientific and ecological importance," including its rare deep-sea corals and endangered whales. Obama ...