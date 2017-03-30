Quantcast
Woman receives $682K after freezing procedure goes wrong

By: Staff Report March 30, 2017

A woman who suffered permanent nerve damage and frostbite scarring on both feet following a cryo-procedure won $682,000 from a St. Louis County jury. Mary Gulath underwent a cryo-procedure to alleviate Morton’s neuroma pain at Feet for Life under the supervision of podiatrist Michael Horwitz. The procedure uses a probe to freeze the irritated nerve, deadening ...
