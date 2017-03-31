Quantcast
Greitens appoints judges in St. Louis city and county

Greitens appoints judges in St. Louis city and county

By: Catherine Martin March 31, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday appointed Thomas C. Clark, II as circuit judge in St. Louis and Renee Hardin-Tammons as associate circuit court judge in St. Louis County. Clark has been an associate circuit judge in St. Louis since 2006. Before that he was an assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis. He earned his law degree ...
