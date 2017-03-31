Greitens appoints judges in St. Louis city and county

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday appointed Thomas C. Clark, II as circuit judge in St. Louis and Renee Hardin-Tammons as associate circuit court judge in St. Louis County. Clark has been an associate circuit judge in St. Louis since 2006. Before that he was an assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis. He earned his law degree ...