Home / Local / House passes bill overturning St. Louis abortion ordinance

House passes bill overturning St. Louis abortion ordinance

By: Associated Press March 31, 2017

The Missouri House on Thursday passed a bill that would effectively overturn a St. Louis ordinance protecting women against workplace discrimination based on whether they've had an abortion, used contraceptives or are pregnant. The bill, which passed with a 118-36 vote and now moves to the Senate, is the second proposal the House has passed this ...
