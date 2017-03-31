House passes bill overturning St. Louis abortion ordinance

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri House on Thursday passed a bill that would effectively overturn a St. Louis ordinance protecting women against workplace discrimination based on whether they've had an abortion, used contraceptives or are pregnant. The bill, which passed with a 118-36 vote and now moves to the Senate, is the second proposal the House has passed this ...