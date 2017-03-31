Judge approves $25 million Trump University settlement

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A judge on Friday approved an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University, ending nearly seven years of legal battles with customers who claimed they were misled by failed promises to teach success in real estate. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel's ruling settles two class-action lawsuits ...