Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Monsanto faces slew of Roundup lawsuits from St. Louis firm

Monsanto faces slew of Roundup lawsuits from St. Louis firm

Onder Law is also handling talc litigation in St. Louis

By: Catherine Martin March 31, 2017

In the past 30 days or so, attorneys from Onder Law have filed 13 complaints, with about 1,100 claims, against Monsanto alleging its Roundup Weed Killer caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The caseload would be a lot for any practice, but the Onder firm is also handling the high volume litigation against Johnson & Johnson over its talcum ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo