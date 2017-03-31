Quantcast
Stinson Leonard Street invites women for networking event

By: Jessica Shumaker March 31, 2017

Women in the fields of law, finance and real estate gathered at Stinson Leonard Street in Kansas City Thursday night for networking and mentorship. The event was the second of its kind held by the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Women’s Network. Kenda Tomes, a partner at Stinson Leonard Street and a member of the network’s advisory ...
