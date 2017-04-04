Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri House passes prescription drug tracking program

Missouri House passes prescription drug tracking program

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press April 4, 2017

House members on Monday voted to make Missouri the last state to adopt a prescription drug monitoring program aimed at cutting back at opioid misuse and doctor shopping. Lawmakers voted 102-54 in favor of creating a database that tracks when doctors write scripts and pharmacists provide medications. Missouri is the only state that hasn't passed a prescription ...
