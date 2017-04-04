National Archives to White House: Save all Trump tweets

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The National Archives and Records Administration has told the White House to keep each of President Donald Trump's tweets, even those he deletes or corrects, and the White House has agreed. The head of the archives, David S. Ferriero, told two Democratic senators in a letter last week that the White House has assured him it's ...