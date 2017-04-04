Quantcast
Nominations sought for bankruptcy award

By: Staff Report April 4, 2017

The Missouri Bar’s Commercial Law Committee is seeking nominees for the 2017 Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy Award. The award will be presented to an individual who shows the highest standard of excellence in bankruptcy practice, contributes distinctively to the development and appreciation of bankruptcy law and/or has made an outstanding contribution in the field ...
