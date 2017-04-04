Nominations sought for bankruptcy award

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Bar’s Commercial Law Committee is seeking nominees for the 2017 Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy Award. The award will be presented to an individual who shows the highest standard of excellence in bankruptcy practice, contributes distinctively to the development and appreciation of bankruptcy law and/or has made an outstanding contribution in the field ...