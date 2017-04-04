Quantcast
Schoemehl issues arise in two recent appellate court decisions

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com April 4, 2017

The Missouri Court of Appeals continues to address issues arising a decade after the state’s high court upheld successor benefits in workers’ compensation cases. The Southern and Western districts each handed down cases on March 14 dealing with the so-called Schoemehl window. The Western District found that a widow’s right to benefits was extinguished because her ...
