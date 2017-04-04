Quantcast
Senate votes to return Delta Queen to waterways

By: Associated Press April 4, 2017

The Delta Queen could be back cruising waterways sometime soon. The Senate voted 85-12 on Monday to allow the legendary riverboat to carry passengers if certain safety changes are made to the wooden vessel. In the past, the Delta Queen had been exempted from a 1966 law that had prevented wooden boats from carrying passengers overnight. ...
