Senate votes to return Delta Queen to waterways

The Delta Queen could be back cruising waterways sometime soon. The Senate voted 85-12 on Monday to allow the legendary riverboat to carry passengers if certain safety changes are made to the wooden vessel. In the past, the Delta Queen had been exempted from a 1966 law that had prevented wooden boats from carrying passengers overnight. ...